Sheamus Reveals Big New Year’s Resolution for WWE WrestleMania 39

Although Sheamus has won numerous singles and tag team championships in the WWE, he has yet to win the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by GUNTHER. At WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 and on the October 7 SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior was unable to defeat The Ring General for the championship.

Sheamus has kept saying ever since that he still has his sights set on the WWE Intercontinental Title. He announced his 2023 New Year’s Resolution on Twitter today, promising to capture the Intercontinental Title.

“Heed my words, A Warrior’s pledge to thee.., From this Irishman’s soul, A clear path I can see.., Thee time and the place, On the grandest stage I guarantee.., In 2023, I take the IC,” he wrote.

The Brawling Brutes’ leader appears to be promising that he will win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 in April.

On the final SmackDown of 2022 this week, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus.

Below is Sheamus’ complete tweet: