Sheamus Reveals Opponent He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 39, WWE Goal He Has In Mind

Sheamus recently appeared as a guest on WWE’s The Bump for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this coming Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

During the discussion, “The Celtic Warrior” spoke about his goals of facing GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, as well as wanting to become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how his main goal is to be able to face GUNTHER one more time at WrestleMania 39: “See, we’re talking about the Royal Rumble but all that’s been on my mind for the past couple years is the [Intercontinental Championship]. I’ve already gone toe to toe with Gunther twice. My vision board this year, my goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time and end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first ever WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.”

On how he wants to become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion: “I’ve been so close lately with the boys at my side over the past year, but this is still the goal for me. Royal Rumbles aside, everything else aside, that is the last piece of my WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Championship that nobody else has ever achieved in this company. That’s all I care about.”

Check out the complete Sheamus interview from WWE’s The Bump via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.