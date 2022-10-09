Sheamus Says That The Brawling Brutes Have Given Him His Passion Back

Sheamus recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Sheamus said the Brawling Brutes are getting over organically:

“I’ve been here for over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys, these two lads, have completely reinvigorated me in this business and really brought my passion back to level 10. Like, I can’t tell you how special it is to be in there with them. Both of them are hungry, both of them are passionate, and we all push each other and we look out for each other. That’s a group. We’re a group. We’re the Brawling Brutes. That’s it. It’s Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s it.”

“We’re three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there and that’s what’s special. That’s why the crowd I feel right now are really gravitating towards the three of us because there is no ego. We’re all in there together. We’re in there for the group and we live and die by the group. When we go out there, we all put our bodies on the line. We go through a war because we know that’s what we need to do. We want to give everyone out there their money’s worth. Anything less from us just doesn’t cut it.”

“In 2011, 2012, to start I was a heel, then a babyface. Then the machine was behind me, and the people knew the machine was behind me, and it was like walking in mud. It was like walking in quicksand. Everything felt forced. Nothing felt natural. I’m telling you, the last 10 months with these two lads, 8-10 months, I don’t even know timewise anymore, but with these guys it’s been incredible and it’s organic. That’s what it’s about. That’s what’s been missing from this business.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)