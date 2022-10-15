Sheamus Sets Sights On Singles Showdown With Solo Sikoa

“The Celtic Warrior” is on a mission to take out The Bloodline.

Following his involvement in the fatal-four-way match on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus took to social media to make it clear what he wants next.

A singles match showdown with Solo Sikoa.

“The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo,” the WWE veteran wrote via Twitter after the show. “Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance.”

