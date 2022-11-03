Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants

– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.

– The latest edition of the WWE digital series, “WWE Playlist” has touched down on the company’s official YouTube channel. This week’s installment looks at late WWE Hall of Fame legend Yokozuna’s battles with giants, such as The Undertaker, Kevin Nash (Diesel), Vader and others. Check out the video below.