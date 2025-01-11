Sheamus Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Bono’s Bodyguard

WWE veteran Sheamus appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including the rumor that he worked as a bodyguard for Bono of U2 before embarking on his WWE career.

Sheamus said, “No, no. I worked at a nightclub called Lillie’s Bordello. It was one of the top nightclubs. All the stars would go in there. Bono was in there all the time. Guggi, who is a friend of his. I just made sure no one wrecked his head. He was in the main VIP area. There are two areas. They have this woman called Valerie at the door and she would vet everybody going in, then you have the main club, which is really small, then you have the members bar, and then the library upstairs. Bono would just go into the members bar and I was one of the guys who made sure he didn’t get his head wrecked.”

