Sheamus Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee revealed Sheamus’ contractual status with WWE on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We have some breaking news out of the WWE. Ladies and gentlemen, when Drew McIntyre resigned with the WWE, they had The Rock announce it. It’s not The Rock, but certainly one of our lads. So we are incredibly lucky to announce that Mr. Banger after Banger himself, Sheamus, the big fella, has officially signed an extension with the WWE.”

“Just an absolute lad of the lads. Congratulations, Sheamus. We’re proud of you, buddy. Obviously, his work ethic is through the roof. The way he gets along with people is obviously immensely important. But his drive from where he came from to where he is now, we’re proud of Sheamus.”