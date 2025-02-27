Sheamus Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

WWE star Sheamus has officially signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, joining a growing list of WWE talent represented by the agency, including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Montez Ford, and Jade Cargill, as reported by Deadline.

Sheamus has built an impressive resume outside of WWE, having done voice-over work for Rocksteady in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2014). His acting credits include appearances in “Fighting With My Family” (2019), “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Main Event,” “Buddy Games,” and “Royal Pains.”

In September 2024, Sheamus reportedly signed a new five-year contract with WWE, which he later confirmed in January 2025. However, as of now, he has no scheduled match for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, fans are eager to see where Sheamus fits into WWE’s plans. His signing with Paradigm Talent Agency could signal more opportunities in Hollywood, but his future in the ring remains a key talking point leading up to the biggest event of the year.