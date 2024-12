During Monday night’s post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus suffered a cracked rib during his Intercontinental Championship Triple Treat Match against reigning champion Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser at this past weekend’s PLE.

There is no word yet on how long Sheamus may be out of action. We will provide updates as soon as we have them.