Sheamus Takes Shot At Cody Rhodes’ American Nightmare Tattoo

While appearing on The Masked Men Show, Sheamus discussed Cody Rhodes’ decision to get his now-iconic American Nightmare neck tattoo, which debuted just before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 29, 2020, ahead of Rhodes’ match with MJF.

Sheamus shared his perspective on the bold move, offering insight into how tattoos can represent a deeper commitment to personal identity and branding in wrestling.

“I hope he had about 20 bourbons before he made that decision. You’re talking about the thousands, mate [when asked how many Guinness it would take for him to do that]. There’s no way. I would die of liver and kidney failure before that happened. Everything people do is a personal choice. It’s what makes us different. My personal choice is not a bleeding chance. Forget about the public response. My dad alone, my family would ridicule me and laugh at me.”

Rhodes previously explained that he got the tattoo as a way to proudly display his brand in a bold and loud fashion, making a statement that reflected his ambitions and values both inside and outside the ring. The tattoo remains a signature element of Rhodes’ persona as he continues his career as one of WWE’s top stars.