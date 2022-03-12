Sheamus Talks Cesaro’s WWE Departure And His Future

Sheamus says former WWE Superstar Cesaro is now hungrier than he’s ever been.

Cesaro, who left WWE last month after his contract expired, worked with and against Sheamus throughout their runs in WWE. The Swiss Superman and The Celtic Warrior held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles once, the RAW Tag Team Titles on four occasions, and were named the WWE Tag Team of the Year in 2018. Sheamus recently spoke with Joey Hayden of DallasNews.com and was asked about Cesaro leaving the company, and what his legacy in WWE looks like.

Sheamus declared that Cesaro will always be one of the greatest, and whoever signs him will have a major talent on their hands because he has a lot left to give.

“Honestly, when we started, Cesaro was like an acquaintance. When we started The Bar, we became brothers,” Sheamus said. “I just saw him last week when I was staying in Florida. We stay in touch all the time. Legacy wise, I think he’s one of the greatest I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. I never had to worry about anything. He made me a better wrestler, better performer just by tagging with him. To me, he’ll always be one of the greatest. I think no matter what he does or where he goes, he’ll be a massive success. He’s a huge asset to anybody who picks him up. I always believed the guy would be WWE champion – that’s never off the cards because people have left and come back, but I think that whoever snaps up Cesaro is going to have a major, major talent on their hands. And I think he’s got a lot left in him, as well.”

Sheamus noted how he recently visited Cesaro at his home, and he’s set up a brand new gym, and is training “like a lunatic,” hungry for a return to the ring.

“I saw him the other day, I was over at his house and he’s built a whole brand new gym, it’s amazing. He’s still lifting weights like a lunatic. He still trains like a lunatic. He’s as hungry now as he’s ever been,” Sheamus said. “I’m just excited to see him back in the ring, mate, but that will be whenever he’s ready to get back in there – which I think is great, as well. Sometimes we need a little time away from the bubble to get our head back together, and then just refocus, go back in and kill it again. So, I’m not worried about him one bit in the slightest.”

Sheamus did make one observation that a lot of people probably haven’t realized, and that’s the fact that we’ll miss out on seeing the Cesaro Swing in front of a packed WrestleMania crowd this year.

“The only thing we’re going to miss is the swing at WrestleMania,” he said. “I think people are really going to miss him doing 75 swings to some poor fella in the ring this year. But that’s the way the business goes.”