Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw (9/16/2024)

WWE has added a grudge match between former friends and partners turned bitter rivals for tonight’s Raw.

Ahead of the September 16 episode of WWE Raw in Portland, OR., the company has confirmed the addition of Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne.

Updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk returns

* Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Titles)

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.