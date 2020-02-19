Sheamus Wants His Old Theme Song Back

Sheamus appeared on WWE The Bump earlier today and said he tried to get his old “Written in my Face” theme song back when he recently returned to Smackdown. He has been using “Hellfire” as the theme since 2015.

Sheamus joked about the lyrics to the older theme, as WWE fans have done a lot in the past, and had the following to say-

“I actually wanted to have my original music back. I pushed for that. I pushed for it and I was denied. I wanted it. ‘It’s a shameful thing, lobster head…’ Or whatever it is. People make up their own. Too many limes… too many limes?”

“I brought this to the powers that be and they basically said they don’t remember it. I was told they don’t remember this song. They said it was outdated. So, if everybody watching here wants to hear this music back – get online, petition the powers, tell the powers that be, tell the WWE, because the WWE Universe has the voice. You tell them that you want ‘too many limes’ back when Sheamus walks to that ring.”

Here is video from the show-