Sheamus Wants To Retire With The WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE veteran “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus recently spoke with Daily Star on a number of topics including how he still wants to get his hands on the WWE Intercontinental Championship as that is one title he hasn’t won yet. He mentioned that he would definitely like to retire with the WWE Intercontinental Title, but that is something that is just out of his control.

Sheamus said, “I’m not much of a politician, to be honest with you. I just roll my sleeves up, get in there and get stuck in. The journey is just as important, that story of me trying to get my hands on the title as it’s the one title I haven’t got. It’s still a fresh story. Even with GUNTHER and Drew’s match at SummerSlam, people are still mentioning me because it’s still my story. I’d definitely like to retire with [the title], but that stuff is out of my control. I can just do what I can do.”