Shelly Martinez Recalls Stephanie McMahon Telling WWE’s Female Talent to “Cover Up”

Former WWE star Shelly Martinez (aka Ariel, Salinas) recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews about Stephanie McMahon telling many female wrestlers to “cover up” at a meeting.

“She was talking about how we had to cover our butts more, and she kept using me as an example,” Martinez recalled. “She’s like, ‘Ariel, her ass is always all over the place.’ And when she kept using me as an example, I didn’t take any offense to it. I was like, ‘Yeah, my ass is always [all over the place]. I might have a nip slip. Yeah, that is me. Yes.’”

Stephanie later explained she wasn’t trying to pick on her in front of everyone:

“After the meeting was over, she goes, ‘I just wanna let you guys know I’m not picking on Ariel. I just know that she doesn’t take things like that, so I was using her as an example,’ And I thought that was really cool because she didn’t have to do that, and I already didn’t feel like she was coming for me.”

Martinez was sent to OVW after signing a WWE developmental contract in April 2005. She was called up to the ECW brand in mid-2006 and remained there until May 18, 2007. Martinez worked for TNA from October 2007 to September 2008, and then went on to make many indie appearances until retiring in May 2017. Martinez has also done a lot of acting and modelling throughout the years.

