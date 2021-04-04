Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander Comment On Hurt Business Split

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Regarding the Hurt Business being split up, it was previously reported that both Bobby Lashley and MVP tried to talk McMahon out of the creative direction but McMahon “dug his heels in” even more.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have seemingly commented on the matter with Alexander making a reference to when he lost his push in 2019.

