Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander Comment On Hurt Business Split

Regarding the Hurt Business being split up, it was previously reported that both Bobby Lashley and MVP tried to talk McMahon out of the creative direction but McMahon “dug his heels in” even more.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have seemingly commented on the matter with Alexander making a reference to when he lost his push in 2019.

The events of this past week have been beyond infuriating frustrating & disappointing but sadly comes as no surprise — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 2, 2021