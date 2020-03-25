Shelton Benjamin Asks Fans To Support Indy Wrestlers

Shelton Benjamin is the latest WWE Superstar to call on pro wrestling fans to support indie wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Benjamin took to Twitter overnight and commented on indie wrestlers who have no revenue coming in as their bookings have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Amazing talents NOT on a @WWE roster are going to have a tough Struggle with $0 coming in due Coronavirus Pandemic. So if you have the means support your favorite independant wrestler. buy their merch & support their platforms #SUPPORTINDYWRESTLING we are all in this together,” Benjamin tweeted.
You can see Benjamin’s full tweet below, along with replies from Impact World Tag Team Champion Ethan Page, Arik Cannon and AJ Kirsch:
