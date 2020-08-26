Shelton Benjamin Asks Fans To Support The Indys

WWE RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin has once again called on wrestling fans to support the indies. Benjamin took to Twitter this week and commented on how some indie promotions are starting to return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Great seeing lots of Indy promotions getting back to business glad to have you all back, the Industry NEEDS you. Stay safe and tear the house down. #supportindywrestling,” he wrote.

Benjamin issued a similar tweet back in March, calling on fans to support the indies as the pandemic started to impact promotions. You can see both tweets below:

Great seeing lots of Indy promotions getting back to business glad to have you all back, the Industry NEEDS you. Stay safe and tear the house down. #supportindywrestling — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) August 26, 2020