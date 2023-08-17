Shelton Benjamin Believes The Hurt Business Will Reunite

Shelton Benjamin recently appeared on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Benjamin spoke about The Hurt Business:

“The Hurt Business will always be something I hold near and dear. I consider it one of the greatest accomplishments, one of the greatest factions, one of the greatest situations. I have nothing but love for The Hurt Business, like nothing but love. You know, again, with the world being in a situation it was like, and, you know, in a lot of cases, limited talent, you know, for safety, obviously, everything’s understandable. But the company still needed people to step up. Like, yes, we understand what’s going on, but we’re still a business, the show must go on, we need people to step up, and I think myself, Bobby, MVP, and Cedric did exactly that. Like I said, what we created, all of us are extremely proud of what we’re able to do during that time when the company really needed something. That came out of nowhere, it was a surprise to all of us, and again, it was just such a great time. The biggest regret is that we never were in front of a live crowd.”

If the Hurt Business will reunite:

“Definitely. First of all, when things fell apart, I don’t think any of us were happy about it. Yeah, we did everything we could. It was above our pay grade and our job is to perform Yep, the decision-makers have made the decisions. Our job is to perform, so that’s what we do, but at the same time, it’s like, man, we really, really wanted to just have that one time we can just walk out in front of an actual crowd. You know, because it’s one thing to know that what you’re doing is getting over when there’s no one around. You know, but we still felt it so we all wanted to experience The Hurt Business in front of a live crowd. That’s what we work for. That’s what we live for. Yeah, that adrenaline rush, there’s nothing like it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)