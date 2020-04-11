Shelton Benjamin Issues A PSA For Parents Who Let Their Kids Play Videos Game During Coronavirus Pandemic

Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following PSA for parents who let their kids play video games during the Coronavirus pandemic. He said,

“Dear parents of the world in light of our ongoing battle with covid19 please take time to do more activities with you kids that lure them away from video games. These brats are destroying me & killin all my online gaming stats.”

— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 9, 2020

