Shelton Benjamin On A Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Down The Line

AEW star Shelton Benjamin spoke with Gabby LeSpisa on the Gabby AF podcast on a number of topics, including possibily being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame down the line.

Benjamin said, “It would be a nice touch to the end of a long career. Will it happen? Shawn Michaels said they would hold a spot open for me and things like that. I’d like to think I made a big enough contribution to the business that I would go in. I would love that. I’m a bit of a WWE product. I was discovered by them. I was trained by them. Most people know me from them. It’s not a situation where, because I’m with AEW now, I am anti-WWE. I am absolutely not that. I do not believe in tribalism as a performer between companies. Whether I’m wrestling for WWE, AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, I’m wrestling. This is what I do and this is my craft. If I can’t apply my craft on place, I go to another. As a performer, there is no time for tribalism. I have so many friends in companies, it makes no sense for me to hate on them.”

On who he would want to induct him:

“Probably, my first thought, Kurt Angle. That’s my first thought for induction. Now, possibly MVP. Arn Anderson. Gerald Brisco. People that really helped me get there. There are a few candidates, but number one would be Kurt. He helped introduce me to the world and his name helped catapult me to the immediate public eye and notoriety. That would be my first choice.”

