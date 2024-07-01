Shelton Benjamin On A WWE TV Segment He Would “Erase” From His Career

A fan on X posted a video of Yoshi Tatsu’s WWE debut against Shelton Benjamin from the June 30th, 2009 episode of ECW. The match saw Benjamin perform a mock Japanese impersonation before being kicked in the head and pinned by Tatsu.

Benjamin responded to the match by writing the following:

“If I could erase one thing in my career this is it. I’m completely and utterly disgusted by this racist shit. I’m glad the ending was my character getting kicked in the head and losing #racismsucks”