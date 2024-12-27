Shelton Benjamin On Hurt Syndicate Reuniting In AEW, Fan Response Since Returning

Kenny McIntosh sent along the following:

On October 30th, Bobby Lashley made his long-awaited AEW debut on Dynamite. Standing alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin once again, MVP announced that they were back in business and later named the group The Hurt Syndicate. Speaking about the reunion, Benjamin admitted they all wanted to experience being part of the faction in front of a live crowd as they were not previously given the opportunity:

“Well, we wanted to do this pretty much since the original band was disbanded in a galaxy far, far away. So it’s always been something that we felt like fans never really got to experience. We never really got to experience a live crowd together, that’s always been something we wanted to do. We want the opportunity to see what we really could have done. Like I said, it’s always been something we all wanted to do.”

Benjamin also elaborated on the overwhelming reaction from the fans and how positively the group has been received in AEW:

“The reaction has been overwhelming. I’ve said before, even I was a little concerned about how fans would take to us. But for the most part, I felt nothing but love from the fans. They’ve really taken to the group and really embraced us and we’re going to give them everything that we can possibly [give], leave 100% out there in the ring with our performances, our verbiage, with everything because we’re all really appreciative.”

