Shelton Benjamin On Jim Cornette: “One Of The Best Things For Me”

Shelton Benjamin’s journey from amateur wrestling to professional wrestling is one of dedication, passion, and the right mentorship. Having made the transition in the year 2000, Benjamin was part of the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) class that included Randy Orton, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. Despite moving from the world of collegiate wrestling to sports entertainment, Benjamin revealed that his transition felt seamless in an interview with ITRWrestling.com.

“For me, I barely felt like there was any real transition,” Benjamin shared. “I’ve been a pro wrestling fan since I was eight years old, so I knew what I was getting into. I had playground championships and all these things. So for me, coming in, it was not much of a transition at all. It was actually a lot of fun. I don’t want to say it was easy, but looking back, it was, for me, fairly easy.”

His natural affinity for professional wrestling, combined with his athletic background, allowed him to excel quickly in OVW, WWE’s then-developmental territory. However, his success wasn’t just due to talent—it was also shaped by the people who mentored him along the way.

One of the most impactful figures in Benjamin’s early wrestling career was Jim Cornette. As a manager, promoter, and booker, Cornette is known for his old-school approach to wrestling, a philosophy that played a crucial role in shaping Benjamin’s career.

“I think it was one of the best things for me because I was taught the old-school style of wrestling and how you conduct yourself,” Benjamin explained. “Along with Jim Cornette, I give credit to Rip Rogers, Danny Davis, Nick Dinsmore, and Rob Conway. I consider all of those guys my mentors. But Corny in particular—again, I was a fan of wrestling, so I knew exactly who he was. He was the first guy that I met that I marked out for. Because this is Jim Cornette. I remember this guy hitting Baby Doll with the tennis racket to make him be the heel who Dusty Rhodes wanted to get. So I go way back with it. It was awesome for me working under Jim.”

Cornette, known for his strong opinions and fiery personality, remains a controversial figure in the wrestling industry. However, for Benjamin, Cornette’s honesty and guidance were invaluable.

“I know he’s a very polarizing figure for a lot of people, but he’s been nothing but a friend and a mentor to me,” Benjamin said. “He’s hard on us when he has to be. I always say, at least in my experience, whether you like what Jim says or whether you don’t like what Jim says, no matter what, he’s being honest. I’ve never heard of Jim Cornette telling a lie, because Jim Cornette would rather curse you out than lie.”

While many wrestlers have had different experiences with Cornette, Benjamin remains grateful for the mentorship and lessons he received. His ability to adapt, learn, and thrive under old-school guidance helped him build a career that has spanned over two decades. From his days in OVW to his success in WWE, Shelton Benjamin’s story is a testament to hard work, passion, and the value of having the right people in your corner.