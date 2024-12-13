Shelton Benjamin Opens Up About AEW Fans’ Reaction To His Debut

While appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Shelton Benjamin opened up about the reception he received from AEW fans following his debut with the company.

Benjamin said, “You know, having done this for so long — to this day, any time someone even recognizes me in the street, I’m honestly very flattered. So to have that reaction, especially [from] the AEW crowd, you know, being a quote-unquote ‘former WWE guy,’ I was humbled. I was overjoyed.

I was actually kind of worried about how the reaction would be. But like I said, the fans have stuck by me through thick and thin all these years. And it was very heartwarming is the best way I could put it. Because I really appreciate it, and I loved it, and I could rewatch that moment over and over and over.”

His debut marked a new chapter in his storied career, and fans are eager to see what’s next for the veteran wrestler in AEW.



