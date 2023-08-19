Shelton Benjamin Reflects On The Reaction He Got After His Match With Shawn Michaels

WWE star Shelton Benjamin spoke with Chris Van Vliet on several topics, including the reaction he received backstage following his one-on-one match against WWE Hall of Famer “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels in 2005.

Benjamin said, “So standing ovation. When I went back to the curtain Vince and everyone’s like, clapping and like even Michael Hayes is like, you did something special tonight. And I was like, really? Again, I didn’t realize how special it was, you know, until I watched it back. Like this match is great. It’s really good. And but again, I’m so like, is it really that good? I didn’t think of it until like, I kept getting it the very next week. You know, the kick is in the opening promos. I am like Okay, now, I’m starting to get it now. I’m starting to really get it.”

