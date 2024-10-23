Shelton Benjamin Says He Still Wants To Become The World Champion

AEW star Shelton Benjamin spoke with Gabby LeSpisa on the Gabby AF podcast on a number of topics, including how he still wants to become the World Champion.

Benjamin said, “When it boils down to it, no matter what I’m doing, I’m definitely in it to be champion. I also get it; sometimes it’s not your time, and the story is not about you, but no matter what I’m doing, I’m in it to win championships. Any title. Do I want it to be centered around me? Yes, I love the spotlight. I’ve always wanted the spotlight, but the people in charge have different plans, and when you’re working for WWE, you go with whatever their plan is. That’s okay. I can accept that. Make no mistake, I still want a world championship, and I want every accolade I can stack on my resume. I want to be champ. Period.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)