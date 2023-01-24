Shelton Benjamin Talks About a Potential Hurt Business Return

Shelton Benjamin was a guest on last week’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump,” which featured him talking about The Hurt Business.

While there are challenges in reforming the well-liked stable, Benjamin clarified that he hasn’t ruled out a future reunion.

Here are some highlights from his appearance:

If MVP is a “bandwagon manager”:

“I mean, I look at it this way. If you want to be successful, you go after the people who are successful,. I don’t think it’s a bad idea for MVP to go after successful clients. That’s just smart business.”

If recent events are building toward a reunion for The Hurt Business as a faction:

“If you ask MVP, maybe. If you ask me and Cedric, we’ve still got some kinks to work out before we can commit to that. Are we interested? Of course. But at this point, I can’t confirm that The Hurt Business is going to get back together.”

You can watch the complete show below: