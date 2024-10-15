Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush Set For AEW Dynamite On 10/16

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
On Monday, AEW announced the addition of Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush for the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Previously announced for the 10/16 show is the TV return of Adam Cole, as well as Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.
This Wednesday, 10/16
San Jose, CA
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS
Shelton Benjamin vs Lio Rush
After Lio's announcement that he's back signed with AEW was interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate, Shelton Benjamin makes his AEW debut vs Lio Rush on TBS, this Wednesday!
