Shelved “Coyote vs. Acme” Film Starring John Cena To Be Shopped Around

John Cena agreed to star in “Coyote vs Acme,” a live-action/CG animation hybrid film, and filmed the project in which he plays the CEO of Acme Corporation.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Warner Bros. decided to shelve the project indefinitely after spending $70 million on it.

Dave Green directed the Warner Bros. film based on the classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. Wile E. Coyote is a character who never succeeds in capturing and killing his nemesis, the Road Runner.

The film was shot in New Mexico last year. According to the movie’s description, the movie “will tell the story of a down-on-his-luck (human) attorney who takes on Wile E. as a client in his suit against Acme over its defective products, only to discover that his boss at his former law firm is representing Acme.”

Green is best known for his work as the director of Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The film was produced by Chris DeFaria and James Gunn.

However, according to Puck News, Warner Bros. is allowing the filmmakers to shop the film around to other movie studios. The decision was made in response to the negative reaction to the news that the film would not be released.