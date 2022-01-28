Shinsuke Nakamura Cleared To Return To The Ring

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura says he has been cleared to return to the ring. Nakamura revealed on Instagram late last night that a doctor has cleared him to return from a recent hand injury.

Rick Boogs revealed earlier this month that Nakamura suffered a hand injury. He has not wrestled since teaming with Boogs to face Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin at the 12/18 WWE live event in Rockford IL.

There is no word yet on if Nakamura will be in the Royal Rumble or on tonight’s SmackDown but he is in Kansas City for the show. Nakamura owes Sami Zayn a championship match since he has been the #1 contender for a few weeks now.

Stay tuned for the latest on Shinsuke.