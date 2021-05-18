Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On His Struggles In WWE

During an appearance on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast, Shinsuke Nakamura discussed his struggles in WWE:

“I’m still struggling in wrestling. Coming to US and coming to WWE is challenging. I came to challenge myself. That’s why I’m here. I’m waiting to find my timing and my moment. I don’t pitch ideas to [Vince McMahon] a lot. We talk after the match a little or before the match if he has an idea for my promo. I need to get used to [not talking to Vince].”

Nakamura also commented on still getting nervous during promos:

“Nowadays, they only give me a short line. For example, a famous joke, I don’t know because I didn’t grow up in the US.”