Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Clip Of Him Dressed As Undertaker, Morrison – McIntyre

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Shinsuke Nakamura recently took to Twitter and posted a video of himself dressed up in Undertaker attire. The caption read, “Photoshoot for something coming up.” For what it’s worth, Nakamura later deleted the clip.

– The official WWE PR Twitter tweeted the following, showing some videos of John Morrison and Drew McIntyre on local FOX news shows to promote the upcoming WWE Draft:

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete John Cena vs. Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match from Madison Square Garden:

