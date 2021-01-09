Shinsuke Nakamura Seemingly Turns Face On WWE SmackDown (Video)

Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly turned babyface during this week’s WWE Smackdown gauntlet match while defeating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan. During his match with Bryan, Nakamura refused to submit and then Bryan shook hands with Nakamura after the match was over.

The show ended with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns attacking Nakamura. WWE official Adam Pearce, who was added to the match due to Paul Heyman pulling some strings, was superkicked by Uso. Pearce was then placed on top of Nakamura and Pearce was declared the winner of the gauntlet match. Pearce, who has been retired since 2014, is now scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble.