Shinsuke Nakamura Segment Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a segment involving Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE confirmed today that Nakamura will appear on the show and will cut a promo where he will reveal what he whispered into World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ ear this past Monday.

Nakamura turned heel by attacking Rollins on the August 7th episode of RAW. Rollins responded to Nakamura’s actions last week by saying he would give Nakamura a World Heavyweight Championship shot whenever he wanted.

Rollins asked Nakamura to shake his hand like a man before leaving the segment. While doing so, Nakamura whispered something into Rollins’ ear, leaving him looking concerned, and Nakamura laid him out.

WWE is expected to make an announcement soon about Rollins and Nakamura’s World Heavyweight Championship match at the Payback PLE event on September 2nd.

Here is the updated lineup for Monday’s RAW:

* Shinsuke Nakamura to reveal what he whispered into Seth Rollins’ ear

* Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Chad Gable

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)