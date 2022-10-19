Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Appear on WWE NXT TV More Frequently

Fans can expect seeing Shinsuke Nakamura more frequently on WWE NXT television.

Due to coverage of MLB playoff games, TBS moved AEW Dynamite from its usual Wednesday night timeslot to Tuesday night.

Since NXT was moved from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights by the USA Network last year, this was the first time AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT faced off against one another.

As the rival promotion loaded up their show to help with the expected ratings drop, WWE was reportedly determined to defeat Dynamite in the TV ratings. As a result, the WWE added a number of main roster performers, including Nakamura, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Nakamura defeated Stacks as a surprise opponent on the show set up by Tony D’Angelo.

According to Pwinsider.com, the former NXT Champion will make more appearances in WWE NXT. It’s unclear what WWE has in store for the SmackDown star.

In order to increase the television viewership of the developmental program, WWE has utilized NXT stars on the main roster recently and has sent main roster talent to NXT for the majority of the year.