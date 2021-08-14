Shinsuke Nakamura Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

King Shinsuke Nakamura is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Nakamura capture the strap by defeating Apollo Crews. The match saw Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez ejected to the back by the referee, so the finish was clean as Nakamura hit Kinshasa on Crews for the pin.

This is Nakamura’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. Crews won the title back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 by defeating Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. He held the title for 125 days.