Shinsuke Nakamura Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

King Shinsuke Nakamura is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Nakamura capture the strap by defeating Apollo Crews. The match saw Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez ejected to the back by the referee, so the finish was clean as Nakamura hit Kinshasa on Crews for the pin.
This is Nakamura’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. Crews won the title back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 by defeating Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. He held the title for 125 days.
HERE WE GO!@ShinsukeN challenges @WWEApollo for the #ICTitle RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown!
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/Zxdg9hTPQi
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
WHAT?!?!@rickboogswwe is outta here… just for layin' down some tasty licks?!?!#SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEApollo @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/tiEQuCKzYw
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
😱😱😱#SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEApollo @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/CuJuxf7B2v
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
The POWER of @WWEApollo!#SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/S4UVPYlr1p
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
👑👑👑
King @ShinsukeN is your NEW Intercontinental Champion!!!#SmackDown @rickboogswwe @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/lY9wnGVlZt
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
.@ShinsukeN is more determined than ever to take the #ICTitle from @WWEApollo. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VoKXBg2pfd
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
🎸👑🎸#AndNEWWWWWW #SmackDown #ICTitle @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/OrBmbxMFHI
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021