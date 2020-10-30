Shocking Appearance At Full Gear?, Update On PAC and AEW


PWMania.com Staff


– A new commercial for AEW Full Gear features various AEW stars that debuted in 2020 and teased the idea that there will be another “shocking appearance.”

– AEW announced that PAC will be making an announcement on this week’s edition of Dynamite. PAC has been in the United Kingdom since the Covid-19 pandemic started and this will be his first appearance on Dynamite in several months.

