Shocking WWE Executive Departure Revealed

A surprising WWE office departure took place a couple of days ago.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, has unexpectedly parted ways with the company.

The report claims Hopkins’ WWE departure officially took place late last week and was seen as a “big shock within the company.”

Hopkins had been with the company for more than 25 years, since September 1997 when he joined the Fan Services department. Hopkins had worked as the Manager of Media Relations, Director of Communications, and Senior Manager of Public Relations & Corporate Communication.