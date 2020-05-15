ShopAEW Now Selling Custom Shoes

The Shop AEW website has released new custom sneakers for various wrestlers. The $99.99 sneakers feature designs for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, The Inner Circle, Jurassic Express, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy (Broken or All Delete Wrestling versions), and The Young Bucks (Dollars or Pesos versions). The shoes are of the Superkicks™ brand from Pro Wrestling Tees. Each pair takes 3-4 weeks to ship and there are no refunds or exchanges due to the sneakers being custom printed. The description for the sneakers reads like this:

Superkicks™ were custom molded and designed Quality vulcanized rubber sole Superkicks™ Logo on sole. Pro Wrestling Tees Logo on insole 100% cotton canvas Printed with DTG (Direct to Garment) Printers Sizes fit similar to Converse High Top Chuck Taylor All stars. Please know your size before making your purchase, as we cannot do exchanges. We suggest ordering 1/2 to 1 size down.

AEW also sells custom printed flip flops with The Young Bucks logo, the AEW logo, and the Chancletas version for Santana & Ortiz. The flip flops go for $21.99 per pair.

You can see photos of the sneakers below: