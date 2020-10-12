Shorty G Draft Pick Announced, Lucha House Party Backstage Draft Video

WWE has announced that Shorty G is staying on the SmackDown brand.

It was revealed after Friday’s WWE Draft kick off that the following Superstars were free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing, because they were not drafted out of Friday’s pool on SmackDown – Shorty, Humberto Carrillo, Mickie James, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, and Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado). It was then announced during the Supplemental Draft on Talking Smack this past weekend that Carrillo was staying on RAW, while Tucker and Gulak were moving to RAW. It was also announced that Kalisto was staying on SmackDown, while Murphy was moving to SmackDown. That left Shorty, Metalik, Dorado and James as the remaining free agents from the first pool.

Sarah Schreiber just confirmed Shorty G’s draft pick in the Twitter video seen below. There’s no word yet on Metalik, Dorado and James, but we should be hearing further updates soon. Also below is a new video that shows more tension within Lucha House Party, teasing that Metalik and Dorado may be going to RAW together.