Shotzi Addresses Her WWE Character Being Changed on the Main Roster

Shotzi discussed her WWE character being changed on the main roster during an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. In response to her tank no longer being utilized, Shotzi said the following.

“That wasn’t my decision, but I’m embracing the change because I’ve been ‘the ballsy badass’ my entire career, even on the Indies, I was always looked at as a babyface. It’s nice after seven years later to finally change up the character and find something new within me. I think I’m finally grabbing the horns and rolling with it.”

“I’m definitely a little bit of [bitch] and very manipulative. I’m channeling a lot of people that I interacted with that I did not like and kind of picking from them.”

You can listen to the interview below:



