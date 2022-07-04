Shotzi, Alexa Bliss Address Highly Criticized Botched Spot In Women’s MITB Ladder Match (Video)

Shotzi’s botched spot has been one of the main talking points coming out of the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match at this past Saturday night’s 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on Twitter today with a statement reacting to the criticism she has received as a result of the botched spot in the match.

Shotzi released the following statement via social media on Monday morning:

“There are 3 things I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I couldn’t do safely. But I’m not a wrestle robot, I’m human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was ‘I can’t wait to see that spot on botchamania’) but comments like ‘you should be fired’ and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I am! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!”

Responding to the statement was another competitor in the match, Alexa Bliss. She wrote the following on her Twitter page as a reply to the aforementioned statement released by Shotzi.

“This is why I don’t like Twitter most of the time – ppl are always to bash everything – if people only knew what all goes into what we do – & the chaos of that day haha everyone is safe & we all had fun.”