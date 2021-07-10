Shotzi Blackheart And Tegan Nox Debut On SmackDown

WWE NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart made their official main roster debuts during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE billed the two debuting Superstars as Shotzi and Nox.

SmackDown saw Nox and Shotzi challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to a non-title match. After riding Shotzi’s tank to the ring, they ended up getting the win when Shotzi pinned Natalya.

There is no word on if this will lead to a title shot, or if this is their permanent main roster call-up. Michael Cole indicated on commentary that this was their SmackDown debuts for joining the roster.

Nox and Shotzi have both worked recent main roster dark matches so that officials could get a better look at them. Nox returned to the ring last Monday before RAW, wrestling Toni Storm. Shotzi also recently wrestled Storm in a dark match.

Shotzi has been teaming with Ember Moon in NXT, and recently held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with her. Nox made her big return at Tuesday’s NXT Great American Bash episode, helping Io Shirai and Zoey Stark win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Nox had been feuding with LeRae. Before this week, Nox had been out of action since September 2020 after suffering a torn ACL, her third since 2017.

Stay tuned for more on Nox and Shotzi on SmackDown. Below are a few shots of tonight’s debut from the ThunderDome: