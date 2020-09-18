Shotzi Blackheart Backstage Video, Sami Zayn & AJ Styles Comment On Tonight’s SmackDown Match

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi looks at this week’s non-title loss to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and what she is taking from the match. Blackheart will be back in action next Wednesday night for the Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to Shirai for Takeover on October 4.

– AJ Styles and Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to hype their singles match set for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. The exchange began with a tweet from AJ.

He wrote, “There is a LOT to be excited about on #Smackdown tonight … but is anything better than punching @SamiZayn in the mouth?! Maybe doing it a bunch of times. Yeah, that sounds good. Watch me punch the fake #ICTitle champion Sami Zayn I think the face tonight. #Phenomenal”

Sami responded, “I give you AJ ‘The Original Sham Champion’ Styles, ladies and gentlemen. The man had no qualms partaking in a shameful title tournament then calling himself IC champion, knowing full well I was wrongfully stripped. I will enjoy beating you tonight very much. Warmest regards. -SZ”

As noted, it’s believed that tonight’s match will lead to a Triple Threat with WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy being confirmed for Clash of Champions on September 27.

