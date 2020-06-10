Shotzi Blackheart Comments On Doing Squats At Raw, WWE Stock News

– WWE stock was down 4.25% today, closing at $46.69 per share after opening at $48.34. Today’s high was $48.42 and the low was $46.06.

– It’s been reported how WWE NXT developmental talents have had long, grueling days at the WWE Performance Center during recent TV tapings, spending hours on their feet as “fans” in the crowd. NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart could be seen doing squats during last night’s RAW broadcast. She commented after the show and claimed she managed to get in 800 squats.

She wrote, “I did 800 squats during the @WWE RAW breaks. [leg emoji]”

Blackheart joked that she was saving lunges for SmackDown. You can see her related tweets below:

