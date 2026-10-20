Shotzi Blackheart Plans To Keep Wrestling On The Indies Alongside TNA

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE and MLW star Shotzi Blackheart has signed with TNA after making her debut at the company’s tapings last week.

Blackheart appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including whether she plans to continue working indie shows after her signing with TNA.

Blackheart said, “I’m still going to be busting my butt on the indies and taking as many bookings as possible, but TNA is where I’m at and I’m hoping to do some really fun things at TNA. I’m really excited to work with all the girls there.”

On doing weekly TV for TNA:

“That’s what really excites me because that’s my favorite part of pro wrestling, the storytelling and how wild the stories get. If you saw the last episode of TNA, I have a little bond with Rosemary and Allie. I’m excited to see where that goes on television. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun and focusing on a storyline.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)