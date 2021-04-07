Shotzi Blackheart Says Her Stepdad Is In A Coma After Suffering Heart Attacks

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter this afternoon and made a post about her stepfather being in a coma. Blackheart noted that her stepfather suffered two heart attacks before going into the coma. She said she was able to visit him, but things aren’t looking good.
“Its been a rough week. Ive never been this heartbroken. My step dad is in a coma after 2 heart attacks. I was able to visit him and I’m hopeful but It isn’t looking good. Energy is powerful so please send prayers/ positive vibes ANYTHING to the man that taught me to ride a bike,” Blackheart wrote.
Shotzi and partner Ember Moon are scheduled to defend their titles against The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on Thursday during Night Two of the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.
