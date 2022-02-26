Shotzi Blackheart Says She Has Been Dealing With Lower Back Pain

During the February 25th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi Blackheart had her first match since the 2022 Royal Rumble in a losing effort to Sasha Banks.

In a video posted by Mondragon Chiropractic on February 12th, Shotzi talked about how she has been dealing with lower back pain…

“I actually got x-rays on it. It’s nothing crazy, but they said that my pelvic bone is tilted forward. They’ve been giving me rehab exercises and stuff. I’m way better than a month ago, for sure.”

Shotzi described her pain level as a “ten” and said the following:

“It was pretty bad. I had a match and then I woke up the next morning and it was really hard for me to get up. I slid off of the bed onto the floor and I couldn’t even put pressure onto my knees or crawl. I’ve been off for a little bit.”