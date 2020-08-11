Shotzi Blackheart’s Car Stolen Last Night

NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart had her car stolen overnight in Orlando, Florida. Blackheart tweeted this morning to reveal that her 2015 white Honda Civic was stolen from her apartment complex, and was last seen driving down Chickasaw Trail at around 5am.

“My car was stolen outside my apartment last night in Orlando. 2015 WHITE HONDA CIVIC LYTP77 last tracked driving down chickasaw at 5am,” she wrote. “Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why.”